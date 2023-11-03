Former Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Minister MK Sharma is very likely to join the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front party soon.

As per the party, insider talks are going on and it is 90 per cent sure that he will join SDF but we cannot say when he will join till time said the insider.

Recently HSP President Dr Bina Sharma also joined SDF and Bhaichung Bhutia attended the joining event as a special guest Bhaichung Bhutia is also expected to join SDF.



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Apart from these two various activists are also likely to join SDF in days to come.



MK Sharma was Minister till early this year and during the immigration row he resigned from the ministership and now as per the SDF party insider, MK Sharma will join the SDF party resigning as MLA and party.