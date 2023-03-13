Ruling SKM party's public outreach programme "Government at Doorstep" held at Adampool under 22-Namcheybong Constituency.

Senior politician Delek Namgyal Barfungpa attended the event as chief guest along with 19 Ranipool ward Councillor Asha Chettri, who was a distinguished guest for the same.

The meeting heard the issues and problems faced by the people of the surrounding area. Most of the people showed their dissatisfaction with the work done by the previous regime and stated the pathetic condition of many unfinished projects by the SDF.



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On the contrary, they seemed quite happy with what the current Government has achieved so far it as informed by Chief Guest Barfungpa.

He shared " I have assured the people to help in all ways possible from my end. I will be working day in and day out for the fulfilment of the glorious dream of pariwartan. Madam Asha Chettri also assured of all kinds of help to the people of her ward from her end as well. She also said they she will leave no stone unturned to get the work done for her area.



The meeting concluded with a happy tone with everyone echoing the same hymn and supporting the noble policies framed by the SKM Government.