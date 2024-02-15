The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party has criticized the opposing Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) for allegedly hindering the implementation of the State Regularisation policy.

This policy, announced on February 9th, aims to regularise temporary government employees who have completed four years of service by December 31, 2023.

The contention arises from the implementation of the State Regularisation policy, announced on February 9th, which aims to regularise temporary government employees who have completed four years of service by December 31, 2023.

At a press meet held on February 15, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister Jacob Khaling, representing SKM expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister PS Golay for the initiative, hailing it as a significant step towards the welfare of Sikkim's less privileged. Khaling accused the SDF of intentionally obstructing the policy's implementation, alleging attempts to mislead the public through false accusations and delays in distributing memorandums.



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Khaling refuted claims by the SDF that the policy is merely an "election stunt," asserting that SKM has consistently prioritized the interests of the people since coming to power in 2019. He highlighted the government's past efforts in regularising temporary employees across various sectors stating the commitment to ensuring fair treatment for all eligible individuals, without discrimination.

Furthermore, Khaling criticized SDF's scepticism towards the construction of new universities in Sikkim, labelling it as baseless. He accused SDF of indulging in corruption during their tenure and challenged the party's spokesperson, Bhaichung Bhutia, regarding his comments on SKM's electoral prospects.

Responding to SKM's allegations, representatives from the SDF defended their stance, maintaining that their concerns stem from a genuine desire to safeguard the interests of the people. They questioned the transparency and efficacy of SKM's policies, particularly in the education sector while also highlighting their own initiatives aimed at youth empowerment.