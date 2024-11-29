The Star Mall, located at New MG Marg, was officially unsealed today, signalling the resumption of its long-awaited construction.

The unsealing process was carried out by Mahendra Chettri, SDM Gangtok, in the presence of several key officials, including DB Gurung, ASI Sadar Thana; Loday Lepcha, SI Sadar Thana; Jeewan Tamang, Deputy Director of the Urban Development Department; as well as SAP personnel and representatives from the construction company.

The Star Mall had previously been sealed due to violations of the Sikkim Allotment of House Sites and Construction of Building (Regulation and Control) Act, 1985. The sealing order was imposed after the construction company failed to meet certain regulatory requirements.



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However, after a thorough review conducted by the Urban Development Department, it was found that the company had now met all the necessary regulatory standards.

The review confirmed that the construction company had adhered to the Sikkim Building Construction Regulations (SBCR), 1991, and other relevant guidelines laid out by the department. With these requirements fully satisfied, the authorities decided to lift the sealing order, allowing construction to resume.

The unsealing of the Star Mall marks a significant step forward in the development of the Multi-Layer Car Parking and Commercial Complex, which is expected to provide much-needed parking space and commercial infrastructure for the city.

The project will now proceed in line with the approved standards and norms, as set forth by the Urban Development Department.