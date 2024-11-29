The District Collector-cum-Magistrate of Mangan District, Anant Jain, has announced new traffic regulations ahead of the reopening of Mangan District to tourists on December 1st, 2024, as per the announcement by the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Government of Sikkim.

The order, issued under Section 34 (b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, aims to prevent traffic jams and ensure smooth vehicular movement while facilitating ongoing road restoration work on the Mangan-Chungthang route. Vehicles travelling from Mangan to Chungthang via the Toong Naga stretch will be allowed only until 10:00 AM and must have the necessary permits. The road from Mangan to Chungthang will be closed for vehicles from 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM to allow 107 RCC, GREF, to continue essential roadwork.



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Meanwhile, vehicles travelling from Chungthang to Mangan and Gangtok will be required to take an alternate route via the Shipgyer-Sangkalang-Phidang bridge. Travellers are advised to obtain permits from the Office of SDM, Mangan, a day before or by 9:30 AM on the day of travel and are encouraged to use 4x4 vehicles or SUVs with high ground clearance for the rough terrain, particularly the Toong Naga stretch.

The regulations are set to come into effect on December 1st, as part of efforts to maintain smooth traffic and ensure the safety of both tourists and locals. The Superintendent of Police, Mangan, has been instructed to enforce strict traffic regulations, and relevant authorities, including the Tourism Department, have been informed of the proper issuance of permits.