Sikkim state election commission on March 21 announced the poll schedule for panchayat elections to fill up the vacant 6 gram panchayat wards and one territorial constituency.

The elections will be held on April 20, 2023 in accordance with the relevant provision contained in the Sikkim Panchayat (Conduct of Election) Rules, 1997.

The By-Election shall be conducted in a party-less manner and not on the basis of political party symbols. This change has been brought about by the Sikkim Panchayat (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The wards which will go for election are Lower Tikjya under 18 Lingchm Tikjya Gram Panchayat Unit (GPU), Lower Gagyong in 05 Sripatam Gagyong GPU, Upper Tshalamthang in 12 Namphing GPU, Upper Phalidara in 32 Maniram Phalidara GPU, 6 Linkey in 21 Linkey Parakha GPU, 5 Gairee in 02 Lingchom Tingda GPU and 09 Namok Swayem territorial constituency in Mangan.

As per the notification, nominations will be scrutinized on March 28 while the last date for the withdrawal of nominations will be March 31. The elections will be held on April 20 and counting on April 21 respectively.





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