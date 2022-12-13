Statues of three monks namely Gyalwa Lhatsun Chempo Namkha Jigmed Kunzang Namgyal, Ngadag Sempa Chempo Phuntsok Rigdzin, and Kathog Rigdzin Kuntu Zangpo consecrated at Durdul Chorten of Pema Choeling Manilakhang near Gangtok during a ceremony held on December 13.

The statue was sponsored by former Gangtok MLA Pintso Chopel Lepcha and it took nearly 6 months to build the statue with sculptors from Bhutan.

Gyalwa Lhatsun Chempo Namkha Jigmed Kunzang Namgyal was a great yogic practitioner and he was one of three important Tibetan Masters who consecrated the first Chögyal or Dharmaraja of Sikkim.

Very few are aware that Gyalwa Lhatsun Chempo Namkha Jigmed Kunzang Namgyal was the main person who started practicing Sangchoe (the offering of a mountain of smoke) is also called Riwo Sangcho ( Sang Offering).

Pema Choeling Manilakhang at Chongay tar was built in 2002 informed Phurba Tshering Tamang, President of Manillakhang Managing Committee.

In order to take darshan of the three monks devotees have to travel to either Nepal or Yuksam but for the first time, this is being installed in this Manilakhang which is a great opportunity for devotees as we can take darshan here in Chongay shared President, Phurba Tshering Tamang.

Cho Naksuka, one of the monks who performed the consecration ritual today shared it is very rare that these statues are consecrated in any monasteries. And as very few are aware of his practice of Riwo Sangcho ( Sang Offering) which was introduced by Gyalwa Lhatsun Chempo Namkha Jigmed Kunzang Namgyal in the 17th century.

"It is believed that Sangcho is an effective practice to purify our karma as well as the environment. It is also effective in repaying karmic debts, clearing obstacles and increasing auspiciousness, harmony and peace," Cho Naksuka.

Not only this now we have also realized the importance of three monks and specially Gyalwa Lhatsun Chempo Namkha Jigmed Kunzang Namgyal who had introduced Riwo Sangcho ( Sang Offering) and we should also keep the prototype statue in our home which is available here at a reasonable rate added monk.

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