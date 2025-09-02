Sikkim: Strayed Himalayan Black Bear safely released into wild at Lungthung

A Himalayan Black Bear that had wandered into the Army Supply Company premises at Lungthung was safely rescued and released into its natural habitat in a joint operation by the Pangolakha (North) and Fambhonglho (West) field teams of the East Wildlife Division.

The bear, repeatedly sighted over the past week inside the Army compound, had raised concerns among stationed personnel. In response, forest officials placed a trap cage in a strategic location within the premises. Their efforts paid off in the early hours of August 30 when the animal was successfully tranquillised and captured without harm.



Also Read: Sikkim transport department extends traffic fine settlement deadline to September 15

Officials confirmed that the rescue was conducted with utmost care to ensure the bear remained unharmed. The animal was promptly transported and released the same day into Lungthung, a habitat suitable for its species.

Forest authorities emphasised the importance of such interventions in regions like Sikkim, where human activity increasingly overlaps with wildlife habitats. The swift and coordinated response not only ensured the safety of Army personnel but also protected the endangered Himalayan Black Bear, a species critical to the Himalayan ecosystem.