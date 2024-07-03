In a significant push towards a drug-free Sikkim, Minister of Women and Children Development Samdup Lepcha underscored the government's commitment at the "Nasha Mukt Sikkim" event organized by the Social Welfare Department. Highlighting the state's ambitious goal to eradicate drug abuse, Minister Lepcha emphasized the essential role of collective community responsibility.

"This initiative in Sikkim represents a noble step and a cherished dream of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to make our state drug-free," stated Minister Lepcha, recognizing the Chief Minister's dedication despite his absence from the event. "We must carry forward his vision and guidance," he added.

Minister Lepcha highlighted the crucial role of community participation in combating the drug menace, noting that while political leaders can initiate actions, meaningful change relies on public involvement. "Drugs are a disaster we must prevent," he stated.

He praised the diligent efforts of law enforcement agencies in conducting raids to curb drug trafficking and consumption across the state. "Police personnel are integral to our mission to make Sikkim drug-free," he said.

Education was also identified as a key tool in the fight against drug abuse, with Minister Lepcha stressing the importance of teachers in educating students about the dangers of drugs. "Teachers shape young minds and foster awareness," he remarked.

Minister Lepcha acknowledged the invaluable contributions of NGOs and associations in raising awareness and implementing preventive measures. "Their role is vital, and their efforts must continue," he said.

Reiterating the need for a concerted effort from all segments of society, including youth and parents, Minister Lepcha called for collective action to secure a brighter, drug-free future for Sikkim. "It's not just the government's responsibility; every individual must take ownership," he urged.

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