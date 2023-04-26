Sukhim Mulbasi Surakchak Sangathan on April 26 submitted a memorandum to the implementation committee demanding the implementation of an Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

The memorandum was submitted to Tshewang Gyachho, Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department also Secretary for the committee.

President, Sukhim Mulbasi Surakchak Sangathan, Pema Thuten Salakha, who is also the advisor, informed that they have submitted the memorandum today in the wake of the recent disturbing incidents.

"We would like to bring to your kind attention the importance of the implementation of the ILP in the state of Sikkim. The most recent disturbing and heartbreaking cases happening in and around our state. From rape to murder, burglary, and stealing from the innocent people of Sikkim in the name of religion. Also, the Jorethang case where a woman was being drugged and taken by a man to some place,'' the memorandum read.

''These are just some of the few cases that we know and have been covered by the media, there must be many others which we are unaware of. Not everyone has the courage to file a Complaint/ FIR and unfortunately, the culprits of the above cases are all plainsmen who have entered our state without any proper documents. Hence, the implementation of the Inner Line Permit is of the utmost importance,'' it read further.

Salakha also appreciated the government for constituting an ILP Committee where the matters will be discussed and further looked upon.

''However, we as an organization too are concerned about the safety and well-being of our people and therefore would like to share some ideas,'' he added.

''It is understood that our respected Police forces in the most recent case have done a great job finding the culprit and bringing him to the court and we are aware that the Justice shall prevail but we should take some action to prevent such incidents,'' he said.

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