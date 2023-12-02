A high-profile delegation led by Pradeep Kumar, Secretary Forests and Environment, has landed in Dubai for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP 28. The team is set to present Sikkim's pioneering initiative, "Mero Rukh Mero Santati," at the India Pavilion on December 2, 2023, underlining the state's commitment to environmental sustainability.

COP28 President, Sultan Al Jaber, kicked off the World Climate Action Summit (WCAS) by unveiling the COP28 finance agenda. Global leaders, including Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres, King Charles III, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil and President Emmanuel Macron of France were in attendance. Guterres stated the pressing need for urgent action to limit the rise in global temperatures to below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Notable leaders, including Vice President Kamala Harris of the USA, are slated to address the United Nations climate summit on December 2, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at the World Climate Action Summit highlighted India's efforts to curb carbon emissions. Modi proposed hosting the COP33 Summit in India in 2028.

In an announcement later in the day, PM Modi introduced the "Green Credit" initiative stating community involvement in creating carbon sinks. This landmark event was attended by Secretary Forest and Environment, Government of Sikkim Pradeep Kumar and Conservator of Forests Karma D. Legshey.

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