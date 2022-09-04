Team Reform Call which is set to open a political party today raised various questions to the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party on the recently passed Sikkim Public Demands Recovery Act, 2022. Section 12(2)(a) and Sikkim Public Services Delivery (Right to service) Act 2022.

Mahesh Rai member of Reform Calls today while addressing the Sikkim Public Demands Recovery Act, 2022 especially Section 12(2)(a) does not fulfill the principle of natural justice and must immediately withdraw such provision.

The state legislature must know the existence of an arbitration system and the existence of tribunals.

Similarly, Sikkim Public Services Delivery (Right to service) Act, Section 4(1), (2) nullifies the existence of the whole statute. Sikkim Legislative Assembly has failed its people by deceiving its people.

When it was asked are you saying the SKM government lacks legal knowledge then Mahesh Rai replied “we are not saying but apparently or rather seeing these mistakes they lack in knowledge and their passed act is communicating it”.

Mahesh Rai also said Chief Minister has expressly mentioned that more than 53 vehicles have been distributed from the official residence of the Chief Minister which is not from the Consolidated fund of the State, but such vehicles were received by CM from well-wishers.

The Chief Minister held several ministry charges including Home and Finance violated the "Code of Conduct for Ministers, Both Union and State" issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

1589 Crore Economic Revival Package: 1089 Ministry of Finance extended by finance ministry GOI, additionally in 2021 GOI extended special interest-free financial assistance to all the states, Sikkim received 200cr in 2020-21 and 300cr in 2021-22.

State Government must show where it has utilized this fund and what are the outcomes.