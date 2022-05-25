Mass inauguration of the Sikkim Garib Aawas Yojana (SGAY) Apartments At Laameytar Ground, Temi Tea Garden under BAC Temi-Tarku, South Sikkim, was organised under Temi Namphing constituency (BAC Temi RDD), on Tuesday, May 24.

The Minister for Tourism and Industries Departments cum MLA, Bedu Singh Panth attended the occasion for foundation laying ceremony for the construction of twenty apartments for the workers of Temi Tea Gardens after he handed over the keys to the beneficiaries.

Panth laid the foundation stones of 20 nos of SGAY Apartments. These apartments are said to be fully furnished, including LED TVs, sofa sets, and other items, and will be handed over to Temi Tea Garden workers once they are completed.

This project will be implemented by RMDD under the supervision of BAC Temi and is described as a "one-of-a-kind scheme of the State Government for the welfare of the workers."