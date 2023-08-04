A Sikkim Delegation led by Secretary of Commerce & Industries, Karma R Bonpo visited South Korea to explore the possibilities of Green Hydrogen Investments from South Korea.

The delegation had a meeting with the Managing Director, India-Pacific Urban Infrastructure Development Partnership Center, Korea Research Institute for Human Settlement (KRIHS), Jo Jin Cheol, Vice President, of Yooshin Engineering Corporation, Kang Tae WooPark, JNK Heaters Co, Ltd, Jong Han, Chief Operating Officer from Vinatech Co Ltd, Gyeng Chul Kim, on the development of renewable cities with Green Hydrogen.

The delegation also visited a Hydrogen Station in Seoul which is producing Hydrogen from methane generated from a landfill site in Korea. The Station had a capacity to produce 600 kg of hydrogen per day and is being operated by JNK Heater Co, Ltd.



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The Government of Sikkim is keen to make Sikkim as the Hydrogen Hub in the country and is planning to tap the hydro energy of the state to generate green hydrogen. This Green Hydrogen can be used for transportation, building and housing needs and various industries.

The green hydrogen is part of the vision of the State Government under the dynamic leadership of the Honourable Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, to develop Sikkim as the green investment destination of India.

Sikkim will be among the first states in India to pilot the green hydrogen ecosystem development in the country.

The Green Hydrogen sector has the potential to generate about 25000 jobs for the youths of the State and also spur entrepreneurship and investments in the State.

Earlier, Sikkim had signed an MOU with the Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC), an autonomous body of the Planning Commission to work with the sector.

The Korea Research Institute for Human Settlement (KRIHS) is also keen to partner with Sikkim to work in the area by bringing in the technological expertise of Korean Companies and also to tap into Oversees Development Assistance (ODA) to pilot a Hydrogen Smart City in Sikkim.

The KRIHS is a research body in Korea which carries out research projects in the areas of environment, regional and urban development, infrastructure, land use, transportation and geographical information systems.