Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on March 6 said that the 5G will be operational in the state before 15 August this year.

He said this while addressing a program on the release of a Special Postal Cover on 'Go Green, Go Organic' at Samman Bhawan Gangtok.

Go Green Go Organic’s special postal cover was unveiled by Union Railway Minister in recognition of Sikkim's achievement as an Organic State at Samman Bhawan Gangtok on March 6 morning.

Vaishnaw reached Sikkim on March 5 to launch a special postal cover on ‘Go, Green, Go Organic’ and during his visit to the state, inspected the proposed Rail link between Sevoke - Rangpo, connecting the state of Sikkim with the rest of the country.

He also inspected the railway junction arrangements at Sevoke and instructed officials to make it a Gateway to Sikkim.

It is worth mentioning that Sikkim at present is connected by road only (NH 31A) which passes through very steep slopes and frequent disruptions during monsoons.

Increased traffic demand puts tremendous pressure on the road making it more vulnerable to damage and the journey more stressful. However, rail connectivity will provide a reliable and comfortable transportation infrastructure.

The project is of strategic importance with future connectivity to Gangtok and thereafter to the Indo-China Border (i.e. up to Nathula Pass) and a vital role in meeting the defence requirements.

Additionally, Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday (March 5) that the Lachung village has been selected under the ‘Vibrant Village Programme of the Centre, under which the focus was on the development of infrastructure in the border villages.

Vaisnhaw who is on a three-day visit to Sikkim will be visiting Lachung, in the Mangan District in north Sikkim.

Also read: Sikkim’s Sevoke Railway Junction to serve as gateway to the state, says Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw