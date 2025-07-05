Sikkim to host grand 24th Mr Sikkim & 7th Open Physique Championship on August 23

The Sikkim State Body Building Association (SSBBA) has announced that the 24th Mr. Sikkim & 7th Open Men’s & Women’s Physique Championship 2025 will be held on August 23 at Manan Kendra, Gangtok, in a grand celebration marking both the Silver Jubilee of SSBBA and 50 years of Sikkim’s statehood.

Speaking at a press conference, SSBBA officials said the annual event, a fixture in the state’s fitness calendar, will be conducted on an unprecedented scale this year. “This is our calendar event, but this time it's much bigger as we are celebrating two major milestones,” said the organisers.

Treasurer Laxmi Maya Gurung revealed a record-breaking prize structure, with Royal Enfield bikes, scooties, gold chains, and cash prizes worth ₹20–25 lakhs up for grabs. “The Mr. Sikkim Bodybuilding Champion and Men’s Physique Champion will each win a Royal Enfield, while the Women’s Physique Champion will receive a scooty and a gold chain,” she announced. Top five finalists in each category will also receive significant cash awards.

Other competitive categories like Denim Jeans and Sports Model will carry attractive prizes as well, though detailed announcements are expected closer to the event.



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SSBBA underscored that the championship is more than a fitness event — it's a social movement. “Our aim is to promote fitness and a drug-free lifestyle in line with the vision of our Hon’ble Chief Minister for a ‘Nasha Mukt Sikkim’,” said an SSBBA representative.

In this effort, SSBBA has partnered with three rehabilitation centres in Sikkim and has already set up a gym under the initiative. “Bodybuilding can be a powerful path to recovery and reintegration. We’re using fitness as a tool to bring youth back from the brink of substance abuse,” said a member. Fitness equipment has already been provided to these centres.

To further amplify its reach, the association is also preparing to launch its official website and social media platforms, aiming to engage with the public and attract participation beyond Sikkim.

“Bodybuilding is about more than muscles. It’s about discipline, self-worth, and transformation. Through this championship, we hope to inspire dreams and help fulfill them — one rep at a time,” SSBBA said.