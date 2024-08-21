The Sikkim government has started using Nepali as an official language along with English for all its gazettes and notifications from Wednesday.

Chief Minister PS Tamang made the announcement at a function marking Nepali Bhasha Manyata Diwas on Tuesday.

The state government said in a notification that the Sikkim Official Language Act, 1977, recognises Nepali as one of the official languages of the state.

Currently, all notifications are published only in English.



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Earlier on August 20, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took a bold step in promoting the Nepali language during his address on Nepali Bhasa Manyata Diwas, celebrated annually to honour the recognition of the Nepali language in India.

The Chief Minister announced a series of initiatives aimed at elevating the status of Nepali and ensuring its broader use within the state and beyond.

In his speech, Tamang highlighted a critical gap in the implementation of language policy, stating, "Although Nepali is recognized in the Indian Constitution, no government notifications have been published in Nepali. From now onwards, all government notifications will be issued in Nepali." He further emphasized that government advertisements will also be published in Nepali, reinforcing the language's importance.

Tamang echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent call for the promotion of local languages across states. "In Sikkim, while we have Nepali, there are also other languages like Gurung, Rai, Tamang, Bhutia, and Lepcha. It is crucial to support and celebrate all our linguistic and cultural diversity," Tamang said.