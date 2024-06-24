The Travel Agents Association of Sikkim (TAAS) has reaffirmed that Sikkim remains a safe and inviting destination for travelers, despite the temporary closure of the road to North Sikkim.

Sonam Norgay Lachungpa, President of TAAS, emphasized that all other major tourist spots in Sikkim, including Gangtok, Nathula, Tsomgo, the Silk Route, Pelling, Yuksom, Namchi, and Ravongla, are fully open and accessible.

To further assure travelers and promote the region's vibrant tourism, TAAS has encouraged hoteliers and tour operators to produce and share videos highlighting the safety and allure of Sikkim.

This initiative is designed to boost traveler confidence and support the local tourism sector. With its stunning landscapes and renowned hospitality, Sikkim stands ready to welcome visitors from around the globe.

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