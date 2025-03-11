The Transport Department of Sikkim has introduced the “SARATHI of the Month” initiative for February 2025, aimed at encouraging drivers to actively use the Sikkim Cab app and complete the highest number of rides.



The initiative seeks to promote digital taxi bookings, particularly through the app’s dedicated “Sharing Basis” service, which facilitates convenient travel on routes connecting Gangtok, Siliguri, Bagdogra, and New Jalpaiguri (NJP).



For February 2025, Shri Tahal Das Koirala has been recognized as the “Sarathi of the Month” for his outstanding performance in ride completions.



He will be formally felicitated during the upcoming “Sarathi Samman Diwas” celebration, an event dedicated to honoring top-performing drivers.



The “SARATHI of the Month” program serves as a motivational initiative to enhance driver participation, improve service efficiency, and ensure a more reliable and seamless transportation experience for commuters in Sikkim.





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