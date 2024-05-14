The Transport Department is set to introduce an Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven Traffic Management System in a bid to modernize traffic management.

The new AI traffic management system will be implemented from May 25, 2024.

The new system, powered by advanced AI algorithms, will automatically check the validity of documents such as Insurance, Tax, Fitness, Pollution Under Control (PUC), and Permit.



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It will also detect traffic violations like speeding, jumping signals, and improper lane usage, generating e-challans automatically as per the CMV Act 1980.

The new system has been approved by the Competent Authority and will be operational across Sikkim from 25th May 2024.

All vehicle owners, including government vehicles, are advised to keep their documents up to date. Any issues regarding the issuance of E-challan can be reported to the concerned SP/ RTO of the district.