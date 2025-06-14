Tribal leaders and members of the Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) have urged citizens to rise in defence of Mount Khangchendzonga, the revered Guardian Deity of the state, which they say has been disrespected in the name of adventure.

Speaking ahead of a two-day purification and apology puja scheduled for June 14 and 15 at Kabi Lungchok in North Sikkim, one tribal leader said, “Even a dog barks when its master is attacked. Our Guardian Deity, Khangchen Dzonga, is under attack. Will you bark and flee like a coward—or rise and defend with honour?”

Mount Khangchendzonga, which holds deep spiritual and cultural significance for the people of Sikkim, is considered sacred and is legally protected. However, recent activities involving its climbing and treatment as a mere peak for conquest have upset many local residents and religious leaders.



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“This mountain is not just a piece of rock or snow. It is our protector, our pride, and our spiritual identity,” the leader added. “To remain silent while it is being defiled is a greater sin than using strong words to wake people up.”

SIBLAC and other Dharma-practising citizens have emphasized that the protest is not against development or exploration, but against the disrespect of sacred values and traditions. They have pointed out that while prayers and rituals are important, they must be backed with awareness and courage.

“Our mantras and pujas become hollow if we do not act when our beliefs are insulted,” read a statement issued by SIBLAC. “Let us come together not just in prayer but with open eyes and fearless hearts.”

The two-day event at Kabi Lungchok will include rituals aimed at seeking forgiveness and purifying the spiritual sanctity of the mountain. Organizers are inviting people from all walks of life to participate—especially those who understand the value of preserving tradition and respect for nature.

The puja will begin at 9 AM on June 15. Leaders say it is not just a religious event, but a reminder for everyone in Sikkim to protect their cultural roots and identity.