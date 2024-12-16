Season 2 of the Sikkim Under-17 Football Fiesta has officially kicked off, featuring 16 teams from across the state.

With 10 boys' teams and 6 girls' teams, the event promises to deliver thrilling matches, highlighting the talent and sportsmanship of young athletes.

The football event aims the celebration of youth, unity and the love for sports, with participants representing various corners of Sikkim.

As the teams take to the field, spectators can expect intense competition and spirited performances that highlight the region's passion for football.

Meanwhile, the Badminton Association of Sikkim (BAS) is excited to announce the participation of the state’s top shuttlers in the Senior Nationals Badminton Championship 2024, set to take place in Bengaluru from January 18 to January 24, 2024.

Organized by the Badminton Association of India, the prestigious event will bring together the country’s finest badminton talent and the Sikkim team is ready to make their mark on this national stage.