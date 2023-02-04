Some unidentified miscreants on February 4 attacked the office of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) at Indira Bye Pass road in the state's Gangtok district.

As per reports, the miscreants who pelted stones at SDF headquarter in Gangtok were suspected to be of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)

The development comes after SDF workers burnt down the effigy of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on February 3 blaming him for the 'immigration tag to Sikkimese Nepali' in a recent Supreme Court Judgement.

Following the incident, five SDF leaders were also arrested by Sadar Police on February 4 morning.

SDF had carried out a rally in protest of the 'immigrant tag to the Nepali community in a recent Supreme Court judgment and SDF President Pawan Chamling accused Sikkim Chief Minister of being fully responsible for the immigrant tag.

Chamling also called Sikkim bandh on the 4th and 5th of February but the district saw normal life.



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