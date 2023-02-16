The Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textile, Piyush Goyal is scheduled to arrive in Gangtok on February 17 for a three-day visit to Sikkim from 17th-19th February 2023.



Goyal is scheduled to hold a Review Meeting with the Officials of the Government of Sikkim at Tashiling Secretariat, followed by the Interaction with the Sikkim Chamber of Commerce & Industry representatives and interaction with the ICAI Sikkim Chapter in Gangtok. He is also scheduled to meet with the Governor and the Chief Minister of Sikkim.

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During his stay, the Union Minister will visit Atal Incubation Centre and Interact with Startup Founders & students at SMIT, Rangpo. Later on 18th February, he is scheduled to visit Budang FPS, a site visit of Jal Jeevan Mission and interact with panchayat & public at Tharpu Village under Soreng District in West Sikkim followed by a Review Meeting on the progress of Aspiration District with District Officers.

Goyal will leave for Delhi on February 19, 2023.

