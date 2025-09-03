Sikkim University alumnus wins international acclaim for documentary

Sikkim is celebrating yet again as young filmmaker Vaidyanath Nishant, an alumnus of Sikkim University, has won the Best Documentary Short Film Award at the MEI International Film Festival (MEIIFF) 2025, one of India’s premier cinematic events that attracts entries from across the globe. Nishant currently teaches at Christ University, Bangalore, where he continues to inspire a new generation of students with his passion for cinema.

His documentary, “Bow Barracks: Beyond the Red Bricks,” stood out among over 1,200 submissions this year. The film festival organisers praised the documentary for its meaningful storytelling and its strong message that brings to light the lived experiences of people and communities often forgotten in mainstream narratives. Festival directors Boszur and Jaysan P. Anbalyan presented Nishant with a certificate of recognition and extended their heartfelt congratulations.

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The documentary takes viewers into the heart of Bow Barracks, a red-bricked Anglo-Indian settlement near Esplanade in Kolkata, built in 1918 to house soldiers returning from World War I. Today, it remains one of the last standing testimonies of the Anglo-Indian community, a group whose heritage and contributions have often been overshadowed by the city’s rapid urban development. Through intimate narratives, the film captures the fragile yet vibrant essence of this 300-year-old city where colonial grandeur meets modern chaos, showing how the few families who chose to stay continue to preserve their heritage against all odds.

The making of the film was a team effort. Assistant Director Adrija Saha worked closely with Nishant, while Monoshij Ghosh, Purba Majumder, Adrija Saha, and MSV Siddhartha handled cinematography. The film’s editing was done by Monoshij Ghosh, with music composed by Atharv Pillai. Narration was provided by Anirudh Rakesh and Steffi Raina Shiju, while subtitles were prepared by Saugaat Moktan, Anurag Das, Shivangi Naidu, and Arnabi Mallick, ensuring the film reached global audiences.

The MEI International Film Festival is widely regarded as a platform that celebrates creativity, diversity, and independence in the art of cinema, aiming to discover and promote the visionary directors of tomorrow. Nishant’s recognition at this festival is seen as a matter of pride not only for Sikkim University but also for the wider academic and creative community of India.