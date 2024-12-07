Sikkim University has introduced a one-day menstrual leave policy for its female students.

The initiative allows girl and women students to take one day off each month during their menstrual cycle. This decision is effective immediately.

The introduction of menstrual leave follows a representation made by the Sikkim University Students’ Association (SUSA) on November 20, 2024.



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The association advocated for this policy to support students during their menstrual periods, acknowledging the challenges they may face.

Sikkim University aims to provide a supportive environment for its students, and this new policy is a step towards addressing the needs of female students.

The university administration has expressed its commitment to ensuring the well-being and comfort of all students.