A tragic incident occurred on Sunday at Hidden Falls in Yangang, leading to the death of Sunaina Subba, a student of Sikkim University. Sunaina, who studied in the Limboo Department and was a resident of Timburbong, Soreng, slipped into a waterfall gorge near Majuwa village. This unfortunate accident resulted in a swift response from local authorities.

In response to the incident, Yangang Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) quickly arrived at the scene to conduct a rescue operation. Despite their prompt efforts, Sunaina's body was eventually recovered from the gorge. The local team's immediate mobilisation was crucial in handling the situation as efficiently as possible.

Following the recovery of Sunaina's body, it was taken to the Yangang Primary Health Centre (PHC). The authorities ensured that all necessary formalities were carried out in accordance with standard procedures before the body was released to her family. The entire process was handled with the utmost care and respect to ensure compliance with legal protocols.



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The tragic event has underscored the unpredictable nature of such natural settings. While the recovery operation was successful in its immediate objectives, it has raised awareness of the potential risks posed by natural tourism spots like Hidden Falls. Such incidents highlight the importance of caution and awareness when visiting these areas.

Sunaina's death has been a poignant reminder of the inherent dangers present in natural environments. As her family and the local community come to terms with their loss, the incident serves as a stark warning of the need for vigilance in nature. The local community remains in mourning over the loss of a young life.

The handover of Sunaina's body to her family marks the conclusion of this tragic event. Her passing leaves a gap in the lives of her family and those who knew her. The incident is a sombre reminder of the forces of nature and the care required when navigating such landscapes.