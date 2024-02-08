Sikkim Urja Limited has graciously donated an ambulance to Sikkim House, located in Delhi.

The handover ceremony took place at Delhi's Sikkim House in the esteemed presence of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

Transport Minister Shri Sanjit Kharel, along with representatives from Sikkim Urja Limited and Sikkim House, gathered to commemorate this significant occasion.

The ambulance, serving as a vital lifeline during emergencies, will significantly contribute to the overall well-being of the community.



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The Governor expressed gratitude to Sikkim Urja Limited for their generous contribution and underscored the importance of such initiatives in enhancing healthcare accessibility and emergency response capabilities. He emphasised the strengthening of collaboration between the public and private sectors for the greater societal good.

Given that Sikkim House serves as a crucial hub for the Sikkimese community in Delhi, the ambulance will play a pivotal role in providing timely medical assistance to both residents and visitors alike. The Hon'ble Governor further remarked, "It is a testament to the power of partnerships in driving positive change and fostering a culture of care and support within our society."