The Senior Superintendent of Police, Pakyong District, has issued a Traffic Regulation Order under section 159(2) of "The Sikkim Police Act, 2008." This order pertains to the upcoming geometric improvement of the road stretch from St. Xavier's School, Pakyong, to Bhanu Turning on Airport Road, Pakyong.

The construction activities are scheduled to commence on 11th May 2024 and will continue until 20th May 2024, between 8 PM to 6 AM. During this period, all types of vehicles will be restricted from traveling along the specified stretch to facilitate the smooth flow of work and ensure safety.

Commuters traveling along the Pakyong - Rorathang Highway are advised to use the alternate routes during the restricted hours. They are advised to travel through the Pakyong Highway-Tokchi Fatak (Near St. Xavier School) - Upper Samsing-Pachey Road-Pakyong Bazar Traffic Point or the Andheri Fatak - Basilakha Road-Rai Gaon-Pakyong Thana Fatak and Vice Versa.

All commuters are urged to adhere to the notified dates and timings mentioned to avoid inconvenience and ensure a smooth traffic flow.