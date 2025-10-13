Sikkim warns against misuse of religious symbols after tattoo convention uproar

The Ecclesiastical Department of the Government of Sikkim has issued an advisory urging individuals and organisations to exercise respect and sensitivity in the portrayal of religious imagery, following the recent controversy surrounding the International Tattoo Convention held at Saramsa.

The advisory comes after widespread outrage from the Buddhist community over the depiction of Buddhist deities in tattoos during the event, which many said deeply hurt their religious sentiments.

Emphasising the need to preserve communal harmony, the department reminded citizens of the importance of being mindful of the cultural and spiritual significance associated with religious symbols. It reiterated that the government upholds equal respect for all religions and communities and urged everyone to act responsibly to maintain peace and mutual respect.



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The advisory outlined three key points — respect for all religions, sensitivity in the depiction of religious imagery, and the preservation of communal harmony. The department noted that such awareness is essential to sustaining Sikkim’s tradition of interfaith coexistence and cultural respect.

The Ecclesiastical Department plays a vital role in managing affairs related to religious institutions and promoting interfaith understanding in the state. Earlier this year, in April 2025, the department conducted an orientation program for its inspectors to strengthen administrative efficiency and communication concerning religious institutions and monastic schools.