The Meteorological Centre in Gangtok has issued the seven-day weather forecast for Sikkim predicting varied weather conditions from December 19 to December 25, 2024.

According to the forecast, the weather will be primarily dry with light rain and snow on certain days. From December 19 to December 21, 2024, light to moderate rainfall is expected along with the possibility of thundershowers. The conditions are expected to remain relatively stable, with temperatures dropping due to intermittent showers and snow, especially in higher altitudes.



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The weather will continue to show fluctuations from December 22 to December 25, 2024. Moderate rainfall and thundershowers are anticipated, with the likelihood of more snow in the mountainous regions. Residents and tourists are advised to remain prepared for these conditions, especially those travelling to higher altitudes where snow may cause disruptions.

This week’s weather pattern indicates a typical winter spell for Sikkim with mild to moderate precipitation expected across the state.