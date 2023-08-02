Despite the natural disasters in Sikkim at various places, the state has witnessed tourists more than 8 lakh including domestic and international in the last six months, said STDC Chairman Lukendra Rasaily on August 2.



The Sikkim Tourist Development Corporation's chairman also said that there are rumors claiming that there fewer tourists are visiting the state.

''I must clarify that despite the snowslide along the JN Road and Pegong landslide in North Sikkim, Sikkim receives 8,58,506 tourists including domestic and international students which is more than 22000 than last year,'' Rasaily added.

He further said that presently the tourist footfall is not only Gangtok-centric as they are travelling to the farthest corner of the state residing in homestays exploring rural life and enjoying the natural beauty.

''The government has focused on traditional homestays and already started a mega homestay project under which 1000 he stays will be built and it is under process,'' he said.

He also said that more than 2,50,000 lakh people are directly or indirectly associated with the tourism industry and as per estimate the industry is yielding more than 500 crore revenue which was the same before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chairman also shared that the government is trying to attract high-end tourists as Sikkim has fewer human resources and is also geographically small in size.

''At a time it cannot host a huge tourist so the government is now focusing on high-end tourists with a proper facility like a personal guide and the government is also trying to reach out to the international tourism forum,'' he added.

As per Rasaily, in Sikkim, there are 38208, beds 2206 registered luxury vehicles with Z series and J series 6200 normal taxis( SUVs like Spacio, Maxx Bolero etc) 12232 taxis ( like Alto and Wagonr, etc and guides and other minor Bed and Breakfast stays which, taxis drivers all together from 2,50,000 to 3,00000 people are behind the Sikkim's tourism minister.

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