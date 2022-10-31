In an unfortunate incident, a woman has been reportedly found dead at her rented accommodation in Kerala's Kovalam.

Notably, the 24-year-old woman identified as Vedanshi Kumari hailing from Gangtok in Sikkim was found hanging in the kitchen on Saturday (October 29) in the wee hours.

The Vedanshi was working as a housekeeping staff at a private hotel at Kovalam in Kerala.

The deceased was staying along with two natives of Sikkim and three other Keralites on the top floor of the rented house at Plavila Junction in Kovalam while the owner of the house was staying on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, the decreased roommates alleged that the victim was seen over the phone the previous night till late hours following which the next day she was found hanging on a curtain rod.

Speaking to the media, Kovalam SHO said that the matter is under investigation and there has no evidence of any foul play, however, the post-mortem report will highlight the actual cause of the death.

Earlier on October 5, 2022, A migrant worker from Assam was found murdered on the Koyilandy beach in Kozhikode district in the morning hours.

Police have identified the victim as Dulu Rajbongshi, a labourer at the Koyilandy Harbour.

The incident happened following a verbal clash that erupted among three Assam natives.

Police informed that the two accused identified as Manoranjan and Lakshmi allegedly strangled Dulu with a belt and killed him by drowning in the sea.

Meanwhile, police have recorded the statements of the arrested duo Manoranjan and Lakshmi. Sources said the two suspects were addicted to synthetic drugs and they resorted to the extreme step in an intoxicated state.