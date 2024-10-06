The Sikkim State Women’s Entrepreneurial Forum (SWEF), under the leadership of President Usha Theengh Lama, proudly showcased the rich cultural heritage of Sikkim during the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2024, held from September 27 to October 6. A delegation of 26 members represented SWEF, emphasizing the state's unique contributions to the handloom and handicraft sectors.

The festival, organized by the North Eastern Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation Ltd. (NEHHDC), gathered artisans and entrepreneurs from across the region, fostering collaboration and promoting traditional arts. This vibrant event served as a crucial platform for networking and cultural exchange.

Participants from SWEF exhibited an array of traditional crafts, reflecting Sikkim’s rich artistic legacy. The forum's engagement at the Mahotsav not only celebrated local craftsmanship but also strengthened ties among artisans, paving the way for future collaborative initiatives aimed at uplifting the state's handloom and handicraft industries.

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