Sikkimese entrepreneurs Santosh Ojha and Indra Kari Limboo to attend and represent Sikkim during the grand launching event of ‘Vishwakarma Yojana’ which will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17th September at India International Convention & Expo Centre Sector 25, Dwarka, New Delhi.

Vishwakarma Yojana will benefit individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship.



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Santosh hails from Lingdok, Mangan District while Indra hails from Thingling, Gyalshing District. The duo was invited from the MSME division under the Government of India, Ministry of MSME. The duo are established entrepreneurs in Sikkim.

Santosh on receiving the invitation shared 'I am really happy that I will be representing Sikkim for this launching event. It will be a proud moment for me as the event is being launched by the Prime Minister of India".