The Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj (SNS) has strongly condemned the Gorkha Rastriya Congress (GRC) for its controversial statement suggesting a merger between Sikkim and Darjeeling.

The SNS termed the remarks as "irresponsible and baseless," asserting that they distort historical facts and pose a threat to the constitutional and territorial integrity of Sikkim protected under Article 371F of the Indian Constitution.

In a statement, SNS emphasized that Sikkim’s distinct identity, culture, and political status were safeguarded through Article 371F after its merger with India in 1975. Any attempt to undermine these provisions, SNS stated, is "anti-Sikkimese" and an affront to the democratic ethos of the nation.



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“The Gorkha Rastriya Congress’ statement is divisive, inflammatory, and rooted in a complete misunderstanding of the historical and legal realities of Sikkim. Darjeeling and Sikkim, despite cultural affinities, are distinct political entities with different historical trajectories,” said Samso Subba, General Secretary of SNS.

The SNS urged the people of Sikkim to remain united against any efforts to destabilize the state and called on both the Government of Sikkim and the Central Government to address such divisive agendas.

Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Sikkim’s territorial integrity, constitutional rights, and cultural heritage, stating that any attempt to tarnish the state’s identity would face strong opposition.

The statement underscores the sensitivity surrounding Sikkim’s unique political and cultural status and serves as a call for unity in preserving its heritage and constitutional safeguards.