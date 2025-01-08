Tribal leader Tseten Tashi Bhutia has strongly opposed the proposal for a merger between Sikkim and Darjeeling, raised by the Gorkha Rashtriya Congress (GRC).

Reacting to the issue, Bhutia stated, “He who shakes his neighbour's house will have his own house shaken,” underlining his unequivocal stance against the unification.

The Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC), of which Bhutia is a leading figure, also issued a resounding "NO" to the proposed merger. The rejection comes amid rising tensions following the GRC's ultimatum to the governments of Sikkim and India to address their demands for either statehood for Darjeeling or its integration with Sikkim by February 7, 2025.

Bharat Dong, the GRC leader, has accused the Sikkim government of deliberately stalling the merger, which has been the party's primary demand since its inception in 2004.



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Citing historical claims, Dong argued that Darjeeling was leased from Sikkim in 1835 and later placed under Bengal during the 1905 partition. He claimed that Darjeeling’s transfer to West Bengal after independence ignored competing claims from India, Pakistan, and China.

Dong further asserted that a 1918 law formalizing Darjeeling’s inclusion in West Bengal was repealed in 2018, yet no steps were taken to rectify its status. “If no action is taken by February 7, we will demand a separate country. Darjeeling is neither a part of West Bengal nor India,” he warned.

The GRC has long advocated for Darjeeling’s merger with Sikkim, citing shared historical and cultural ties. However, they have accused Sikkim's leadership of being a roadblock to progress. Dong alleged that local politicians have exploited the issue for personal gain, labelling them “brokers.”

SIBLAC, on the other hand, has rejected these claims, emphasizing Sikkim's unique identity and its resistance to any moves that could disrupt the state's stability. Tribal groups and local organizations have voiced concerns over the potential implications of a merger, which they believe could undermine Sikkim’s social harmony and administrative autonomy.