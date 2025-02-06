Sikkim's ace archer Tarundeep Rai on February 6 won a bronze medal in archery at the 38th National Games 2025, held in Uttarakhand.



This milestone marks Sikkim’s first-ever medal at the prestigious sporting event, making it a proud moment for the state.



Rai, a seasoned archer known for his precision and experience, delivered an impressive performance against the nation’s top competitors.



With this historic win, Tarundeep Rai has set a new benchmark for aspiring athletes in Sikkim, inspiring a new generation of sports enthusiasts in the region.





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