Sikkim may attract Rs 1000 crore investments in various sectors hydel power, education and road infrastructure development following the Business-20 meeting held on March 16.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang while addressing the post-B-20 media brief shared that a sum of Rs 1000 crore in investment plans has been discussed and delegates have shown interest to work together in various sectors we are expecting a sum of Rs 1000 cr investment. He further shared that follow-up for the same will be done as we are hopeful we will be able to bring investments.

There are many who are interested in working in sectors like hydel power, education and road infrastructure development and there is a possibility of Rs. 1,000 crores coming as an investment in Sikkim, said the Chief Minister to media here on Friday.

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Forty-three delegates from 23 nations had taken part in the B20 meeting along with senior officials from concerned Union ministries, CII and State governments besides business houses and industry organisations of the country.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also shared “we came to know that delegates have appreciated the hospitality offered by the state this will definitely help Sikkim in long term to develop as a tourism destination. CM also said in the tourism sector air connectivity with the countries like Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal has also been discussed and in the coming days in consultation with the centre plan will be chalked out.

Meanwhile, Brig Ashis Bhattacharyya (Retd), Senior Advisor - North Eastern States and UTs, The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) all the G-20 delegates were happy to see the hospitality of Sikkim. Delegates also appreciated the cleanliness of the state which is organizing G20 meetings. He also shared as compared to other NE states delegates have shown keen interest to visit Sikkim the delegates were invited to choose the venue and delegates were amazed the see the number of hotels, here we came to know Gangtok has more than 3000 hotels which may accommodate big tourists groups and this is a good sign.

While Chief Secretary VB Pathak shared “with this meeting Sikkim has been already projected in the world tourism map, the meeting saw the presence of delegates from 40 to 45 countries and the word of mouth publicity Sikkim has garnered which is more effective than lakhs rupees publicity. They saw Sikkim’s hospitality, saw the hotels and tourist places and we have provided our publicity materials they will take these back and it will automatically garner word-of-mouth publicity.