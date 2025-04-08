Professor Mahendra P Lama, a noted development economist and policy expert from Darjeeling, has brought fresh attention to a long-standing problem in South Asia: poor trade and transport connectivity among neighbouring countries.

His latest paper titled “Strengthening Trade and Transport Connectivity in Eastern South Asia” published by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) in March 2025, offers a detailed roadmap to help countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal work together more effectively.

He is Chief Economic Advisor to the government of Sikkim.

In this research-based paper, Professor Lama has presented a well-researched and in-depth analysis of the challenges that are preventing stronger economic ties among four key South Asian neighbours—Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal (often referred to as BBIN). Despite sharing long borders, strong cultural ties, and shared histories, these countries still face difficulties in moving goods, people, and services across each other’s borders. The result is high trade costs, long delays, and missed opportunities for economic development.

Professor Lama writes in simple and direct language that while the rest of the world is moving towards faster trade networks and digital logistics, Eastern South Asia still struggles with very basic problems. Roads are broken, rail networks are disconnected, border posts are outdated, and paperwork is still done manually in many places. He explains that, “It is often cheaper and faster to trade with a country far away than with your neighbour, which makes no economic sense.” He adds that such a situation is hurting small businesses, farmers, manufacturers, and even consumers across the region.



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The paper discusses in detail how many trade routes between these countries exist on maps, but in practice, are either closed, poorly maintained, or involve complicated rules. For instance, there are only a few border points where trucks from one country are allowed to enter another. Most of the time, goods are offloaded, checked again, and reloaded into new vehicles on the other side of the border, wasting both time and money. These problems make regional trade uncompetitive and inefficient.

To fix this, Professor Lama lays out a clear and detailed set of suggestions. He strongly recommends the development of what he calls “economic corridors.” These are trade and transport routes that are supported with good infrastructure like four-lane highways, railway lines, logistics hubs, warehouses, and digital systems. According to him, these corridors should not only help move goods faster but also support the people living in those areas by creating new jobs and services. He gives examples like the Kolkata-Dhaka-Agartala corridor and the Delhi-Kathmandu-Birgunj corridor, which, if fully developed, can bring benefits to millions.

Another major suggestion made by Professor Lama is to modernise the border systems using digital tools. He points out that countries should adopt electronic data exchange systems so that all customs and clearance work can be done online. He also says that governments must work together to create a common platform for these digital systems, so that all countries involved can see and process information in real time. This would drastically reduce delays and increase trust between border agencies.

The paper also underlines the importance of harmonising rules and regulations. Right now, every country in the region has its own rules for customs, safety, transport permits, and product standards. These differences create confusion and increase costs. Professor Lama recommends mutual recognition of certificates and permits, so that once a product is cleared in one country, it can move freely into another without having to go through the same process again.

But infrastructure and procedures are only part of the solution. Professor Lama also focuses on building stronger institutions and cooperation platforms. He says that forums like BBIN, BIMSTEC, and SASEC must become more action-oriented. These meetings, which are often held among ministers and officials, must now involve technical experts, private businesses, and local authorities as well. He believes that involving more people will lead to better ideas and quicker implementation of policies.

Importantly, the paper does not only stay at the theoretical level. It presents practical examples, data, and successful case studies from other regions such as ASEAN and the European Union. Professor Lama explains how those regions have been able to connect their economies through both physical infrastructure and policy coordination. He urges the BBIN countries to learn from these experiences but to also customise their own strategies based on the local context.

One of the standout features of the paper is its human touch. Professor Lama constantly reminds the reader that trade and transport are not just about goods and numbers—they are about people. Better roads can mean better access to schools and hospitals. Faster customs clearance can mean lower prices for essential items. And easier transport can mean new markets for farmers and artisans who live in remote areas.

In his personal message shared with the release of the paper, Professor Lama said, “Connectivity is not just an economic agenda. It is a social and humanitarian one. When people are able to move freely, goods are able to reach markets faster, and businesses are able to grow across borders, we all benefit. It is time for Eastern South Asia to move forward together.”

The paper has already started receiving attention from various stakeholders, including policy makers, trade experts, and academic institutions. It is expected that many of its recommendations will be considered seriously in upcoming regional meetings and development programmes. For countries struggling with unemployment, rising prices, and slow growth, the paper offers a practical and achievable plan to boost the economy through better cooperation.

Professor Mahendra P Lama’s new paper is not just a policy document—it is a wake-up call. A call to act, to collaborate and to unlock the huge untapped potential that lies across the borders of Eastern South Asia. If the region’s leaders, administrators and citizens come together, the dream of a well-connected, peaceful and prosperous South Asia may not be too far away.