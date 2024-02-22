The Citizen Action Party of Sikkim has elected Bharat Basnett as their new president.

The announcement was made during a party meeting held recently.

Basnett, who has been a long-standing member of the party, is expected to bring a fresh perspective and drive to the role.

The party members have expressed their confidence in his ability to lead the party towards continued success.



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This decision was taken at the 5th CEC meeting of the Citizen Action Party held today.

Former President L P Kafley resigned from the post of the President. As per party sources, Kafley has voluntarily stepped down from the president’s post.

As per the party constituency, one man cannot hold the dual post and LP Kafley is likely to contest the election.