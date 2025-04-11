Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on April 11 congratulated well-known folk dancer Dil Kumari Tamang, popularly known as Dilu, for being selected to represent India at the international cultural event ‘Ullas’ in Osaka, Japan. The event is scheduled to take place on April 12.

Dilu, a talented and passionate performer, will present three traditional folk dances of Sikkim; Maruni, Ghatu and Tamang Selo at the global event. These dance forms are deeply rooted in Sikkimese tradition and are performed during festivals, weddings, and other community gatherings. Her performance in Japan is expected to introduce audiences to the vibrant culture and heritage of the Himalayan state.

Chief Minister Tamang, in a public message, said, “Heartiest congratulations to Sikkim’s acclaimed folk dancer, Dil Kumari Tamang (Dilu), on being selected by the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi to represent India. Her selection is a proud moment for all of us.”



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Dilu is among only 13 artistes from across the country who have been chosen for this honour. The selection was made by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's national academy for music, dance, and drama. Her participation highlights not just her personal talent and dedication but also puts the rich cultural traditions of Sikkim on the international map.

“This is a big achievement and a proud day for Sikkim,” CM Tamang added. “We wish her all the best and hope her performance brings recognition to our traditional art forms.”

The folk dancer has previously performed at various national-level platforms and has been praised for her dedication to preserving and promoting traditional Sikkimese dances. Known for her graceful style and deep knowledge of cultural traditions, Dilu has become a well-known figure in Sikkim’s cultural circles.