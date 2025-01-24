Dr Hari Bhakta Sharma (Luitel), hailing from Central Martam Village, Bermoik, West Sikkim, has been featured in Stanford University's prestigious World's Top 2% Scientists list for 2024.

He earned this recognition for his pioneering work in Environmental Science Research, particularly in waste-to-energy technologies.

The annual list, now in its sixth edition, identifies top scientists globally, representing the top 2% of researchers across various disciplines.



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The selection process is rigorous, considering standardized metrics like citations, h-index, and other bibliometric indicators, with data sourced from Elsevier's Scopus database.

Dr. Sharma, a Ph.D. holder in Civil Engineering from IIT Kharagpur, specializes in solid waste management and the circular economy. His contributions include over 25 SCI-indexed research papers, multiple book chapters, and editorial roles in international journals.