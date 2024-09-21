At the ongoing World Food India 2024 event at Bharat Mandapuram in New Delhi, Sikkim's Shimpu Guras is representing the state with its unique wines crafted from indigenous fruits, including kiwi, rhododendron, peach, plum and pear. This initiative not only highlights Sikkim's rich agricultural heritage but also revives fruits that were once on the verge of extinction.

The World Food India festival, running from September 19 to 22, serves as a platform for global networking displaying wines from across the world. Shimpu Guras stands out as a winery dedicated to transforming lesser-known fruits into premium wines, thus bringing the essence of Sikkim to the national stage. The winery is backed by the Commerce and Industries department and NERAMAC, which have provided independent stalls for showcasing various wine producers.



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“Our wines are crafted with professional expertise, ensuring that the fruits reach their optimum sugar levels for fermentation, resulting in high-quality beverages,” said Rajeev Niroula, founder of Shimpu Guras. “Unlike many homemade alternatives, our wines are rigorously tested for safety, eliminating the risks of harmful methanol.”

The fruits used in these wines have been part of Sikkim's ecosystem for centuries, yet have lacked market potential. By collaborating with local farmers, Shimpu Guras aims to transform the region into an orchard of native fruit trees, thereby creating sustainable income for the community. One fruit tree can yield around 200 kilos of wine, providing farmers with seasonal income from multiple fruit varieties.

Shimpu Guras expresses gratitude to the Sikkim government for facilitating new distribution channels and connecting them with potential distributors across India. “We are committed to maintaining our orchards to ensure that the fruits are fully ripe and flavorful, thus benefiting both our winery and the local farmers,” added Niroula.