Sikkim's Land Revenue and Disaster Management department has constituted a team to oversee rescue and relief operations at Mangan district with special attention to Dzongu and other affected areas.

The team constituting of Secretary RDD, Tsewanag Gyatso (IAS); Additional Chief Engineer, Culture, Rimp Dorjee Lepcha; Divisional Engineer, Culture, Rapden P Kazi; Joint Director, Science & Technology Department, Sonam Rinchen Lepcha will be looking after the rescue and relief opertaions with one platoon of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) attached with the team.

The team was constituted after the approval of the Chief Secretary-cum-Chairman, State Executive Committee (SEC) and Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, to check on the rescue, relief and rehabilitation work amid the flash floods mayhem that has caused widespread destruction in the Himalayan state.

On the other hand, following an extensive tour of Rangpo, Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang turned his attention to Singtam town, one of the regions most severely affected by the recent natural calamity. His visit aimed to assess the damage, oversee relief and restoration efforts, and offer solace to the distressed.

During his visit to the relief camp, the Chief Minister announced an ex gratia payment of Rs. 4 lakhs to the families of deceased Indian citizens whose remains have been located and identified. Additionally, he declared immediate relief of Rs. 2000 each for all individuals sheltered in the relief camps, emphasizing that this assistance is temporary while ongoing damage assessments are conducted.



Also read : Sikkim flash floods: CM Tamang announces Rs 4 lakh ex gratia for Singtam's calamity-hit residents