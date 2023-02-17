Sikkim's longest and highest ropeway will be operational for the public soon.

The Bhaleydhunga Ropeway, which is 3.5 kilometres long, begins at 1800 meters above sea level and ascends to 3,500 meters above sea level, is regarded as the state's longest and highest ropeway.

The longest and highest ropeway in Sikkim, the Bhaleydhunga ropeway, will soon be open for business.

It is anticipated that the ropeway will be inaugurated within the next 10 days after it is completed.

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The ropeway is reputed to be Sikkim's longest and highest at 3.5 kilometres long and 1800 meters above sea level, rising to 3,500 meters above sea level in Bhaleydhunga.

The maximum speed of the ropeway is 6 m per sec, and it will take minutes to reach the Bhaleydhunga top station.

The ropeway has 18 cabins and an 8-seat capacity.

The ropeway would connect Dhapper to Bhaleydhunga hill, Yangang, Namchi, and South Sikkim.

This ropeway falls under the Maenam Wildlife Sanctuary.