The week-long Maghey Sankranti Mela 2025 at Jorethang Playground came to a grand conclusion today, marking a historic moment in Sikkim's cultural calendar.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang highlighted the significance of the event and made an important announcement regarding the closure of ongoing melas across the state.

CM Tamang said, "This year's Maghey Sankranti Mela is historic, not only because of its scale and success but because it marks the first time in Sikkim's history that the Governor inaugurated the event. The mela, which began on January 14, will end today, with all festivities concluding by midnight."

He further added, "Starting tomorrow, all ongoing melas in Sikkim will be closed, as we prioritize the upcoming board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The state government is committed to ensuring that our students can focus on their studies without any distractions."

Speaking on the impact of the mela, the Chief Minister emphasized its role in providing economic opportunities to the local community. "The Jorethang Maghey Mela is not just a cultural celebration; it is a platform that has brought numerous opportunities to the residents here. Local businesses, from stalls to hotels, transportation, and homestays, have flourished. Many artists and entrepreneurs have benefited from this event," Tamang said.



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The mela has played a crucial role in preserving and promoting Sikkim's cultural identity and traditions. "This event connects us to our roots while creating a space for growth and development," he said.

CM Tamang also took the opportunity to highlight the government's commitment to supporting the people of Sikkim. "The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government is dedicated to providing immediate assistance to those in need. Unlike previous administrations, which made empty promises, we have delivered. For instance, when a government employee lost his hand in a tragic accident, we provided him with ₹2 lakh from government funds," he said. "Additionally, we have launched schemes like 'Aama Yojana,' which provides ₹1,100 to mothers, and have supported citizens with ₹4,400 to refill four cylinders."

Turning to agriculture, CM Tamang addressed the challenges faced by the local farming community. "Jorethang is known for its garlic, onion, and cardamom, but the production of cardamom has been severely affected by disease. However, we are working tirelessly to revive this crucial crop through scientific research and government initiatives like the 'Mero Elaichi, Mero Dhan' scheme," he said.

In a final call to action, the Chief Minister urged the people of Sikkim to take responsibility for their health and the state's future. "Let us all pledge to make Sikkim a cleaner, healthier, and drug-free state. Our community is facing an alarming rise in cancer cases, partly due to unhealthy food habits. It's time we change that and work together to build a healthier Sikkim."