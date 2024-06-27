Manita Pradhan, a professional mountaineer from Soreng, Sikkim, has achieved another milestone in her ambitious Seven Summit project by successfully summiting Mt Denali in North America. On June 23, 2024, Manita and her team began their ascent at 11:00 am, reaching the peak by 10:30 pm the same day.

Manita's accomplishment on Mt Denali adds to her impressive mountaineering record, which already includes successful ascents of Mt Everest, Mt Kilimanjaro, Mt Elbrus, and Mt Aconcagua.



The Seven Summit challenge, which involves climbing the highest peaks on all seven continents, highlights her remarkable determination and skill in the sport.

This recent achievement not only demonstrates Manita's personal dedication but also brings immense pride to her home state of Sikkim.



Her success on Mt Denali is a testament to her perseverance and mountaineering expertise, further advancing her journey towards completing the Seven Summits and inspiring admiration both locally and globally.



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