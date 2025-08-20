Sikkim’s marathon man Amar Subba covers 76 km in 12-hour Mumbai run

Amar Subba, fondly called the Marathon Man of Sikkim, has once again brought glory to the state by successfully completing the gruelling 12 Hours Mumbai Ultra Run on the eve of Independence Day.

Invited as a special participant by the organisers, the 59-year-old endurance runner covered an impressive 76 kilometres at Shivaji Park, Mumbai.

Unlike competitive races, the Mumbai Ultra Run is an annual endurance event that blends the spirit of long-distance running with a social cause. This year, the run was dedicated to supporting the ImPaCCT Foundation of Tata Memorial Centre, which provides treatment and care for children battling cancer. The event also aimed to spread awareness on health, fitness and social responsibility.



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Subba’s participation was celebrated not just for the distance he conquered but also for the spirit he embodies. Known across India for his remarkable stamina and discipline, he has been a constant promoter of running as a way of life. Over the years, he has taken part in several ultra-marathons and endurance runs across the country, inspiring countless fitness enthusiasts.

His return to Sikkim after yet another remarkable feat has been widely applauded by the local community, fellow athletes and admirers who see in him a symbol of perseverance, health, and determination.