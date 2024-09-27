Lok Sabha MP from Sikkim, Indra Hang Subba has been appointed as a member of the Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution.

The Committee, chaired by Dr. Nishikant Dubey, will also see the inclusion of several other notable members, including Rajmohan Unnithan and Shrimati Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, who has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Committee.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Committee on Defence has also seen new appointments, with Naresh Bansal N. Chandrasegharan and Shaktisinh Gohil among the key members.

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